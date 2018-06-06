Stephen King-based TV series to film in Manning, seeks more than 300 local extras

A TV show whose second season won’t even premier til Aug. 22 is already filming is season finale in Manning.

Production associates with the Stephen King-based series “Mr. Mercedes” are seeking 300 local extras for the episode, which will film in Manning June 12-14.

“Mr. Mercedes is an American mystery thriller television series based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King that premiered on Aug. 9, 2017, on Audience,” reads a release from the company in charge of the production. “David E. Kelley is the showrunner and it stars Brendan Gleeson and Harry Treadaway. On Oct. 10, 2017, the Audience Network renewed the series for a 10-episode second season set to premiere on Aug. 22. It will be based on the three novels in the Bill Hodges trilogy, Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers and End of Watch.”

The series follows retired detective Bill Hodges, who is haunted by the unsolved case of “Mr. Mercedes,” who claimed 16 lives when he drove a stolen Mercedes through a line of job-seekers at a local job fair. Meanwhile, brilliant young psychopath Brady Hartsfield, the real Mr. Mercedes, reemerges to focus his attention on Hodges. What begins as an online cat-and-mouse game between the two soon has deadly real-life consequences as an increasingly desperate Hartsfield becomes bent on leaving his mark on the world, according to the series web site.

According to a casting call sent to The Manning Times, the show is calling for 300 paid extras daily during the three-day shoot, and those applying need no previous experience.

“Adult males and females – 20s through seniors – of all races and types are needed for filming,” the release states. Some extras will be asked to stay multiple days.

“You must be 100 percent available on filming dates,” the release states “Able to arrive as early as needed, even if that’s 5:30 a.m. and remain as long (or as late) as needed each day to complete the scenes. Typial filming days can easily last 12 hours.”

The pay rate is $64 total – $8 an hour – for eight hours or less and Time-and-a-half is paid after eight hours.

“You must b willing to work as a local extra hire to the area,” the release states. “No travel expenses will be paid.”

Interested parties should submit the following:

Two current photos (1 full length and 1 close-up). Photos may be taken with a cell phone.

Name, Phone, Age, City/State in which you reside.

Height-weight, Clothing Sizes;

Description of any visible tattoos and piercings.

Color/Make/Model/Year of vehicle you drive, in case it can be used for filming.

Dates you would be available to film. Example – Available 6/12, 6/13, 6/14.

Submissions should be sent to MM2request@gmail.com with heading being Your Ethnicity, Gender, Age, City/State you reside. Example – Asian Female, 35, Manning, SC.

You can keep up with all Casting needs on the Tona B. Dahlquist Casting Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/Tona-B-Dahlquist-Casting-354971765249.