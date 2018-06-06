SC Emergency Management Division releases free mobile app for natural disaster prep, recovery

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division released a free mobile app last week to help citizens stay safe during natural disasters, including hurricanes and tornadoes.

The app features the latest information on South Carolina state office closings and delays; helps users find their evacuation zone; includes information on planning for and recovering from emergencies; allows users to send their location to emergency contacts; and includes an SOS flashlight.

Users can also set up their own emergency plan including a pet checklist, meeting places and emergency contact numbers.

The app is free to download in the iTunes app store or Google Play.

If you have any questions about the app, contact Derrec Becker, SCEMD chief of public information and external affairs via email, his cell at (803) 737-8500 or office at (803) 530-2193.