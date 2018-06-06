Clarendon Hall property vandalized

In the early morning hours on June 3, Clarendon Hall was vandalized. The perpetrator(s) gained unauthorized access to one of their buses and used the bus to vandalize the property, causing thousands of dollars in damage. They are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible person(s). Those with information can call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 435-4414 or #CrimeStoppers at (888)CRIME-SC ((888) 274-6372)