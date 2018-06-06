Basketball camp to be offered June 11-14 at Manning First Baptist

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 9:16 am

Jack Gibson and Betsy Reynolds will hold a basketball camp for girls in grades fifth through eighth from 9-11:30 a.m. June 11-14 in the First Baptist Church gymnasium. The emphasis will be on passing, dribbling, shooting and defensive skills. There is no charge for the camp.