8 Clarendon residents named to CCU Spring Dean’s List

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 8:36 am

Eight Clarendon residents were among more than 2,000 students named to the Coastal Carolina University Spring 2018 Dean’s List or the 2017-18 school year.

Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher during the semester. CCU has a student population of 10,600.

Those honored included: