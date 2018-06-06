8 Clarendon residents named to CCU Spring Dean’s List
by Staff Reports | June 6, 2018 3:05 am
Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 8:36 am
Eight Clarendon residents were among more than 2,000 students named to the Coastal Carolina University Spring 2018 Dean’s List or the 2017-18 school year.
Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher during the semester. CCU has a student population of 10,600.
Those honored included:
- Avery Gardner, an elementary education major from Manning;
- Cory Leonard, an exercise and sport science major from Manning;
- Monica Stukes, a management major of Manning;
- Grace Surette, an interdisciplinary studies major from Manning;
- Trevor Bird, a history major of Summerton;
- Christavis Johnson, an exercise and sport science major of Summerton;
- Shaquelah Walters, a psychology major from Summerton;
- Tynekqua Jackson, a biology major of Turbeville.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.