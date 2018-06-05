Wreck with injuries on S.C. 261, split at Kingstree, Greeleyville highways

The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting a wreck with injuries on S.C. 261 near the overpass that splits Greeleyville and Kingstree highways. Reports from the Highway Patrol state that the lane going toward Manning is completely blocked Manninglive.com will have an update if injuries are severe or life-threatening.

c.