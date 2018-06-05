Sumter deputies searching for missing girl

Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking aid throughout the state to find a 15-year-old girl who allegedly ran way from home Friday.

Akasha Wilson-El was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Friday at her home on Lois Lane in Sumter. Deputies suspect she may be with her boyfriend, who is also 15. She is described at 5-feet-tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to Akasha Wilson-El’s whereabouts is asked to please call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crimestoppers at (803) 436-2718.