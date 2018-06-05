Second democratic forum held May 24

The Clarendon County Democratic Party held its second Meet the Candidates Forum at Melinda Presbyterian Church on May 24. A meal was served after the forum, and the local Girl Scouts troop assisted with serving food.

As questions have arisen during the past week regarding candidate eligibility, Patricia Pringle, Chairman for the Clarendon County Democratic Party, read a letter dated April 5 from the Clarendon County Board of Voter Registration & Elections.

“I am certifying the attached Democratic candidates to be placed on the ballot for the election on November 6, 2018. The candidates meet, or will meet by the time of the general election, or as otherwise required by law, the qualifications for office, which s/he has filed. (S.C. Code of Laws Section 7-13-40),” stated the letter.

No comment was made regarding whether the Board of Voter Registration & Elections had been contacted regarding the recent allegations of candidate ineligibility.

As with the previous forum, the District 3 forum gave candidates five minutes to introduce themselves. Following this, pre-submitted questions were asked, and the appropriate candidates were given two minutes to respond to each question. After the questions, candidates were given two minutes for closing remarks.

House of Representatives, District 64, Candidate Mitch Ellerby spoke of his time in the Mississippi legislature and the various committees on which he served. “We need to move this state in another direction. I’m concerned about education. I’m concerned about economic development. I’m very concerned about our veterans,” said Ellerby. “I know how to reach across the aisle to get things done in Clarendon County. We could do things here in Clarendon County that have never been tried before.”

House of Representatives, District 64, Incumbent Robert Ridgeway discussed his ties to the county. “Except for the eight years of medical school and residency, I’ve been a resident of Clarendon County,” said Ridgeway. He discussed the committees on which he serves. “I serve on the 3M Committee and the Legislative Oversight Committee. I’ve also served on the Sickle Cell Study Committee, Domestic Violence Study Committee, and the Opioid Abuse Study Committee. I continue to serve as medical director for the Volunteer Fire Department.” He stressed the teamwork that goes into accomplishing anything in the House.

Clarendon County Coroner Candidate LaNette Samuels-Cooper stated she hopes to see more leadership, more involvement with County Council and more involvement with the community. She hopes to have more grant money for the council. She recognizes she does not yet meet full qualifications for the position of Coroner. “I don’t know everything but I’m willing to learn this job as a progress. If you give me the opportunity, I will have an advisory board to assist me. If you give me the opportunity, I will have people on staff, county council, doctors, nurses, anyone who can help me. I don’t claim to know all things. But I do claim to have the capability for learning, the leadership ability and right to have this job. I want this job. I want your support. Please give me that opportunity,” said Samuels-Cooper. “I’m not a nurse and I don’t have a medical background, but I have common sense. I think in this office, you need common sense as well as your degree.”

Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock discussed the many talks he had with former Coroner Hayes Samuels. Mock states he and Hayes spoke often regarding Mock succeeding Hayes when he finished his current term. He further discussed the requirements for the coroner’s position, which requires three years of death investigation with a coroner or medical examiner, two years with an associate’s degree or one year with a bachelor’s degree; medical experience; or certification as a coroner, which can be completed within the first year after being elected. “The certification process includes 640 hours of death investigation experience and being employed by a coroner’s or medical examiner’s office,” said Mock. He states his 35 years of medical experience and his 21 years of experience as a deputy coroner replaces the requirement for certification.

Clarendon County Council, District 3, Candidate Charlton Watts spoke of his deep family ties to the community. “I’m running for this position because I feel like we need a change in leadership. I feel like we need to be working closer together and working for the benefit of our people in Clarendon County to create jobs,” said Watts. He seeks to bring industry into the area and improve school environments to engender economic growth. He also hopes to bring work programs for youth and social programs for the elderly.

Clarendon County Council, District 3, Incumbent Bent Blakely stated he’d been told many times that we’re just one vote in Clarendon County and don’t have the power to get anything done. “That’s probably true for the average person. But I’m not your average person. I don’t go along to get along. I have fought for this district long and hard,” said Blakely. He discussed the poor shape his district was in when he took office and the vast improvements he feels he’s made for the district. “I turned all of this around by not giving in and not giving up. All I wanted was a fair share, no more. If I represent you, you’ll get the best representation possible.”

House of Representatives, District 101, candidate Reverend Alfred Darby spoke of his years ministering to community churches. “I’m running because there are many things South Carolina needs. Equalization of funding for rich and poor school districts, better and improved roads, state assistance for school construction and economic growth,” said Darby. “We must target that economic growth be evenly distributed across this great state of South Carolina.”

Pringle offered the closing remarks and reminded everyone of the forum at 6:30 on May 31 to be held at the Clarendon County Courthouse in Manning, which will give all candidates from all districts the opportunity to speak to attendees.