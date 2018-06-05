Scott’s Branch freshman, Jadia Riley, selected to attend the National Youth Leadership Forum in D.C.

Last Updated: June 5, 2018 at 10:57 am

Scott’s Branch Middle/High School Freshman Jadia Riley will attend the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Law & CSI event in Washington, D.C. this summer. Riley had no idea she had been nominated, so the nomination letter came as a complete surprise.

“My mom gave it to me. She said, ‘I think you really need to read this.’ I read the letter, and being that I really want to pursue a career in law, I was ecstatic. I was so amazed. I thought, ‘I’m really about to do this. I’m really about to go to Washington and learn about law,’” said Riley.

NYLF Law & CSI contains two tracks, and the student must choose one. With her eye set on law, Riley selected the legal track rather than the forensics track. As part of the program, mock trials will occur. Those in the legal track will prepare and present either a defense or prosecution, while the students in the forensics track will provide the forensics information necessary to move forward with the trial.

While at George Mason University for the event, Riley will hear speakers such as Supreme Court Justices, former U.S. Attorney Generals, preeminent law scholars and FBI profilers. Along the legal track, Riley will receive an in-depth look at being a law student and will learn about casework and the legal practice.

Riley plans to attend the University of South Carolina in Columbia, followed by law school. She would love to attend Harvard, Duke or Princeton, although she is considering staying closer to home by attending Wake Forest University in Wake Forest, North Carolina. Her goal is to become a corporate lawyer, and she will learn about corporate law during her week in D.C. Eventually, Riley hopes to become a Supreme Court Justice or possibly enter politics.

Once through law school, Riley isn’t yet sure where she’ll settle. While she’s considering a metropolitan area such as New York City, she also knows smaller towns such as Manning and Summerton still have need of corporate lawyers.

Riley has maintained a 4.5 GPA her freshman year, and she would love to have the opportunity for dual enrollment in the Criminal Justice Technology department at Central Carolina Technical College through their F.E. Dubose campus.

At Manning High, she is on the debate team and the yearbook staff. She also volunteers in the tutoring program on Wednesday nights at Antioch AME Church in Pinewood and is a member of the choir. She loves to read and write.

“I feel like writing is an escape, and I have this deep love for English,” said Riley. She also avidly watches the news to learn about legal issues and political issues which are current and relevant.

Riley has been seeking donations to offset the high cost of the event and travel. She spoke at the Summerton Town Council meeting in early May. While the Council cannot donate, individual councilmembers as well as those attending the session contributed.

If you would like to assist the Riley family with the expenses of her trip, please send checks to Jadia Riley at 3856 Elliot Road, Pinewood, SC 29125. You may also call 803-452-7028 or 803-225-5936 with any questions.