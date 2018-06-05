2 arrested after shooting incident

Two Summerton men were taken to jail May 22 after deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office discovered the pair had been shooting at one another at a Davis Station convenience store.

According to a report from Sheriff Tim Baxley, the incident happened about 8:30 p.m. May 22, and dispatch notified deputies of a shooting happening in the Davis Station area of Clarendon County.

“Thereafter, during the investigation, two subjects involved were identified at David Bodger and Akeem Croslen,” Baxley said in his release. “Following (further) investigation, Bodger and Croslen were arrested without incident.”

Bodger is charged with attempted murder; felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and reckless endangerment.

croslen was charged with assault an battery of a high and aggravated nature; unlawful carrying of a firearm; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and reckless endangerment.

