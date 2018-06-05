2 arrested after shooting incident
by Staff Reports | June 5, 2018 1:46 pm
Two Summerton men were taken to jail May 22 after deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office discovered the pair had been shooting at one another at a Davis Station convenience store.
According to a report from Sheriff Tim Baxley, the incident happened about 8:30 p.m. May 22, and dispatch notified deputies of a shooting happening in the Davis Station area of Clarendon County.
“Thereafter, during the investigation, two subjects involved were identified at David Bodger and Akeem Croslen,” Baxley said in his release. “Following (further) investigation, Bodger and Croslen were arrested without incident.”
Bodger is charged with attempted murder; felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and reckless endangerment.
croslen was charged with assault an battery of a high and aggravated nature; unlawful carrying of a firearm; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and reckless endangerment.
Comment by BOOTSIE BATEMAN
June 5, 2018 at 14:14
Davis Station is back to being the hangout of all the potheads, crack sellers and users, pimps and prostitutes. When we moved to lake area over 25 years ago a white woman couldnot stop at the store because of the remarks, whistles and approaches by the men hanging around the liquor store. Then Sheriff Josey cleaned house and it got better, but back to the pit now. Shameful that u feel unsafe going thru the area especially at night,. Usually anywhere between 15 and 25 men, mostly African American hang all day, evidently have no legal job, person owning the mini warehouses evidently doesn’t mind the trash and bottles, cans etc thrown around. Shameful we all know this is drug haven, between bronco club and store area. Why hasn’t it been monitored more?
