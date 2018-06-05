14 Clarendon County youth will attend Palmetto Girls’ and Boys’ State in mid June

This summer, 14 Clarendon County youth will attend Palmetto Girl’s State and Palmetto Boys’ State from June 10-16, 2018. The young men, two from Scott’s Branch Middle/High School and four from Manning High School, will attend Boys’ State at Anderson University in Anderson, while the ladies, two from Scott’s Branch and six from Manning High, will attend Girls’ State at Presbyterian College in Clinton.

School administrators, guidance counselors or faculty may nominate a young person, but the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) makes the final selections, notifying those who have been chosen to attend. The ALA selects delegates based upon character, leadership ability, interest in government, maturity, honesty, scholarship, cooperativeness and a desire to attend. According to the ALA, “A review of honors, awards, extra-curricular activities, employment history, and civic and church involvement will assist [the ALA] in determining these qualifications in each individual.”

Delegates are immersed in the state governmental process from day one. Upon arrival, they are assigned to a political party, with half the delegate body belonging to each. They are further divided into cities, which include 28-36 delegates, and counties, which are made up from three cities.

Speakers from local and state governmental offices will speak to the delegates, and daily instruction on the three branches of government, as well as the differing levels of government, will occur. The students will participate in a mock political environment, with each student encouraged to run for local, county or state offices. Campaigns must be run, and elections will be held toward the end of the week.

Along with an in-depth approach and an intensive, hands-on learning environment revolving around the South Carolina political system, delegates will also develop friendships through networking with other high-achieving students from across the state. These leaders of tomorrow will discuss ideas and share thoughts, taking home knowledge and friendships, some of which will last for a lifetime.