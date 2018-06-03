Manning-Santee falls to Hartsville, brings record to 2-4

Last Updated: June 4, 2018 at 7:09 am

The Manning-Santee American Legion baseball team moved to 2-4 on the season with a 8-7, 12-inning loss to Hartsville Post 53 on Friday in Kellytown Stadium.

Sandy Johnson pitched five innings in relief for Manning-Santee Post 68. Although Johnson took the loss, he struck out eight and walked two batters while only giving up two hits. Chandler Evans pitched two shutout innings as well in relief of Manning-Santee starter Braydon Osteen.

Post 68 scored three runs in the seventh inning to tie the game and force extra innings.

Taylor Lee, Jake Jordan, Morgan Morris, Luke Stokes, Braydon Osteen, Sandy Johnson and Nathan Bright all had one hit on the night.

Manning-Santee plays 7 p.m. Tuesday against Lake City.