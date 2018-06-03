LMA 2017-18 School Year A-B Honor Roll
by Staff Reports | June 3, 2018 8:29 am
Last Updated: June 4, 2018 at 8:37 am
The following students were named to the Laurence Manning Academy 2017-18 school year A-B Honor Roll.
SECOND GRADE
Terri Floyd – Logan Finkbeiner, Aubree Holmes, Aiden Pack, Krisha Patel, Johonna Patterson, Anna Gail Prescott, Sadie Robinson, Hunter Rogers, Kiley Scott and Bryson Turner.
Anna Lynn Gamble – Brock Bryant, Colton Geddings, Brady Irick, Ava Lowery and Tripp Sweet.
Kristen Rembert – Dean Crosby, Mary Margaret Fraser, John William Gainey, Andrew Gamble, Calvin Grade, Caleb Poplin, Wyatt Simpson, Crosby Tisdale, Wilson Tisdale, Coleman Ward and Eli Wilson.
THIRD GRADE
Meagan Glass – Brynli Brewer, Finley Anne Coffey, Aislin Lea, Marlana Lynn Lee, Ryanne Lynch, Dana Moberg, Olivia Newman, Jill Patel, Niti Patel, Grainger Powell, Luke Rodgers, Carson Shepard, Jackson Timmons, Noah Tucker and Ryan Vanden Heuvel.
Courtney Johnson – Peyton Collins, Skylar Dill, Camdyn Geddings, Jackson Heil, Bryson Hodge, Stormi Lee, Tristan Ridgeway and Hunter Stanfield.
Meg Martin – Taylor Brown, Joey Hatchell, Adam Millix, Bryce Phan, Cooper Reynolds, Halle Tisdale and Emma Grace Truett.
FOURTH GRADE
Jackie Barwick – Anna Barnes, Maggie Epperson, Peyton McGee, Shawn Thomas Moore, Makinley Roberson, Thomas Shorter, Alyssa Walton, Maggie Welch, and Karis Wright.
Erica Eaddy – Brayden Barnhill, Glenn Cothran, Logan Durham, Ella Grace Healon, Ashlynn Holmes, Hagen Jones, Kib Newman, Hollie Mae Self, Nathan Stewart and Abigail Voll.
Rebekah Fraser – Payton Collett, Mason Hodge, Wesley Matlock and Hunter Ridgeway.
FIFTH GRADE
Kelley Brunson – Grady Aders, Gavin Brown, Anna Lewis Burke, Mary Catherine Buyck, Ellana Cosson, Haleigh Geddings, Jessica Griffith, Laini Kosinski, Lee Lowery, Lila Kate Mathis and Brock Tamburello.
Katherine Jans – Blake Arias, Kaylee Avins, Rudra Patel, Megan Phan, Evan Reynolds, Jenny Tran and Bailey Wallman.
Penny Windham – Gavin Ard, Emma Barwick and Anna Charles Lester.
SIXTH GRADE
Lizzie Ardis, Hunter Arrants, Ashiya Bailey, Chapell Brogdon, Emma Brown, Jackson Brunson, Gracie Cannady, John Coffey, Lillian Cogdell, Noah Collins, Gracie Delecki, Ansley Elmore, Jake Erickson, Nate Hawthorne, Bryson Hodge, Abbie Hodges, Gracyn Iler, Autumn Lantz, Mills Lee, Charles Lewis, Christian Moore, Tori Morris, Riley Overstreet, Keegan Page, Wyatt Powell, Bryson Smith, Aiden Taylor, Emma Taylor, Wyatt Timmons, Matthew Walter, Cheyanne Wheeler and Cheyenne Young.
SEVENTH GRADE
Anna Marie Beard, Porter Davis, Kaitlin Driggers, Harper Epperson, Gabby Fleming, Grace Ford, Rylee Gladden, Kihla Jackson, Meri Johnson, Jacob Kaiser, Hailey Lynch, Tylor Mikula, Libby Millix, Millie Morris, Jaidyn Murray, Chandler Newman, Madison Phillips, Emily Porter, Brandt Reynolds, Cassandra Schuessler and Emily Stanley.
EIGHTH GRADE
Lindsey Barwick, Audrey Bennett, Vivian Bryant, Hayleigh Brunson, William Buyck, Autumn Carey, Kendal Clark, Kenya Cogdill, Camryn Dunlap, Brianne Finney, Ryan Garma, Hayden Griffin, Macey Jans, Mickey Jordan, Madison Kelley, Mary Louise Kinlaw, Broughton Lester, Lola Grace Livingston, Charlie McGraw, Libby Millix, Carleigh Moore, Camryn Morris, Emily Mueller, Harlee Newman, Dhanya Patel, Tirth Patel, Brooklin Thompson, Kaleigh Warren and Elisha Wilson.
NINTH GRADE
Abigail Anderson, Kelsie Austin, Grace Bodiford, Payton Braz, Laura Driggers, Alyce Elliot, Cody Embree, Piper Ferris, Elliott Harris, Gabe Harris, Randi Lynn Holcombe, Emily Patel, Yesha Patel, Logan Shotwell, Savannah South, Rylan Strickland, Camella Thompson and Hunter Vohs.
10th GRADE
Evan Ardis, Rollin Barwick, Katherine Burns, Katelyn Charnock, Jordan Hawkins, Madisyn Hudson, Hailey Isgett, Walton Jolly, Kaitlyn Jordan, Chase Lee, Eaddy Osteen, Reilly Ray, Lauren Rembert, Madelyn Richburg, Wyatt Rowland, Shawn Schuessler, Freddy Segura, John Terry, Mckenzie Truett, Will Ward, Alex Wegner and Bryson Woodard.
11th GRADE
Brewer Brunson, Grayson Gamble, Emily Glass, Joharie Godwin, Elizabeth Hicks, Olivia Jans, Laura Helen Johnson, Steve Johnson, Elizabeth McInnis, Morgan Morris, Anna Mueller, Joshua Pack, Cheyenne Rose, Sarah Russell, Seth Stamps, Bryce Thomas, Ashley Tipton, Sam Wachter, Kristen Wixey and Brad Woodward.
