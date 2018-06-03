Lake Marion Artisans to provide class

Clarendon County students in grades ninth through 12th are invited to take a new student class at the Lake Marion Artisans Gallery from 10 a.m. to noon daily from June 8-9 and 11-12. Ceramics instructor Judy Latham will lead the class, which is free. Materials will be provided, but students must commit to attending every class. The class is limited to the first 10 students to sign-up with name, phone number and email address at lakemarionartisans3@gmail.com. Classes will be held at Lake Marion Artisans Gallery, 108 Main St. in Summerton.