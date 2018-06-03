Clarendon Hall 2017-18 A-B Honor Roll

The following students were named to the A-B Honor Roll at Clarendon Hall for the 2017-18 school year.

Savanna Lane, Keels Oswald, Aubree Philipsheck, Bennett Wells, Anderson Cooper, Michael Lyons, Cali Philipsheck, Ella Stukes, Kaitlyn Hooks, Draiden Kiblinger, Jacob Morris, Liberty Thompson, Makaylee Chubb, Bradon Coker, Brooke Corbett, Connor Hancock, Ashlee Berry, Griffin McIntosh, Mandy Wells, Hannah Johndrow, McKenley Wells, Kade Elliott, Sunshine Perkins, May Rogan, Michael Boylston, Nicole Clark, Addison Mosier, Kelly Venning, Ava English, Madison Kidd, Kassidy Richbourg, Dylan Way and Sydney Wells.