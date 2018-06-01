Tappin, Wilder sign with Allen University
by Submitted via Email | June 1, 2018 3:07 am
Last Updated: June 1, 2018 at 2:27 pm
Keondre Tappin and VaQuan Wilder signed Wednesday to run track for Allen University in the 2018-19 school year.
by Submitted via Email | June 1, 2018 3:07 am
Last Updated: June 1, 2018 at 2:27 pm
Keondre Tappin and VaQuan Wilder signed Wednesday to run track for Allen University in the 2018-19 school year.
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.