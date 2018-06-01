ManningLive

Tappin, Wilder sign with Allen University

June 1, 2018

Last Updated: June 1, 2018 at 2:27 pm

Keondre Tappin and VaQuan Wilder signed Wednesday to run track for Allen University in the 2018-19 school year.

