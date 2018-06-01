St. Matthias to hold VBS June 3-7

Last Updated: May 28, 2018 at 4:43 am

St. Matthias Episcopal Church in Summerton will hold “Shipwrecked VBS: Rescued by Jesus” from 6-8 p.m. daily June 3-7, inviting children to discover that Jesus rescued them. Kids in K4 through fifth grades will participate in memorable Bible-learning activities; sing catchy songs; play teamwork-building games; make and devour yummy treats; experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures; collect Bible memory buddies to remind them of God’s love; and test out science gizmos they’l take home and play with all summer long. For more information, call (803) 485-2504 or visit StMatthiasAnglican.org.