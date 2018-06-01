Sheriff’s Office presents roses to seniors
by Submitted via Email | June 1, 2018 12:30 pm
Last Updated: June 1, 2018 at 1:37 pm
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, with the support of Manning Walmart, presented roses to various Clarendon senior citizens at Windsor Manor and Lake Marion nursing facilities, along with other adult centers in the county.
