Royalty Auto Sales and Grace Cathedral Ministries team up

Last Updated: June 1, 2018 at 1:12 pm

Katrina Fox Beard, director of credit restoration at Royalty Auto Sales; Presence Parker; and Carl Beard, co-owner of Royalty Auto Sales, stand beside the 2005 Buick Lacrosse given to Parker on Mother's Day.

This past Mother’s Day, May 13, 2018, a local car dealership and church teamed up to share blessings to give a car to a member of the congregation who could offer more to her community than she already does, with a new set of wheels.

Royalty Auto Sales donated 2005 Buick Lacrosse, valued at $5,995, to Grace Cathedral Ministries for the giveaway, and Pastor Anthony Gibson selected a member of the congregation to receive the vehicle. “The church has given away cars in the past but the last time was about four years ago,” Gibson said. “Answering somebody’s prayer is a big deal,” he said.

After receiving the Buick from Royalty Auto Sales, the church paid for new tires and had a mechanic repair other issues. Gibson felt led by the spirit to select Presence Parker for the giveaway because of her dedication to the church and for always helping others.

“Parker’s car was in the shop almost every month,” Gibson said, “and she would catch the bus to Columbia to visit her father at William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.” But despite the troubles with her old car, Parker continued to give other people rides to church whenever her car wasn’t in the shop,” said Gibson.

Gibson revealed the recipient of the giveaway at the end of the Mother’s Day service when he told Parker’s story to the congregation. The new car and the fact that it had a radio in it blew Parker away; her old car didn’t have one.

“I was so blessed that they would even consider me,” Parker said. She plans to use her new car for ministry and give rides to other church members and to visit her father in Columbia more often. She also has multiple Godchildren and sometimes looks after their children.

“When God gives you something it’s not just for you,” she said. “You have to share it as much as you can.”

Carl Beard, co-owner of Royalty Auto Sales on Sumter Highway, Alcolu, said,

“God compelled me to give a car away. The dealership has had a phenomenal start and has exceeded expectations since opening in February”, he said.

“Giving away the car was a way of telling God thank you and using one blessing to bless another person,” he continued. “I never thought I could help someone else like that,” Beard said. “We here at Royalty Auto Sales, we don’t look at ourselves as just another car dealership. This is a ministry for us. We bless God for the leadership and the teaching that we receive daily from our Bishop Anthony Gibson. As we sow this seed into Sister Presence Parker’s life, we ask God to continue to bless her and to continue to reward her for her faithfulness. I am humbled that God chose me and my partner Mike Ogburn to be able to do this for her.”