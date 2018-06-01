Keep our seniority in the House

Last Updated: June 1, 2018 at 1:28 pm

To the voters of District 64:

The upcoming election on June 12 is a very important one for the residents of District 64. We have the opportunity to re-elect a state representative and maintain our seniority within the House.

Robert Ridgeway has served all the people of District 64 well for several years. He has an impeccable attendance record and is one of the hardest-working, honest persons I have every known. He will continue to serve us well if we re-elect him.

Keep in mind this year that if you vote in the Republican primary, you cannot vote for Bobby. So vote in the Democratic primary to keep him in office.

Bill Ellis

Manning