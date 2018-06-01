Doggie quilt fundraiser for A Second Chance Animal Shelter

Come see this beautiful “Doggie Quilt” which is currently on display at TheMonkeyGrinder. For a donation of $10, you will receive a chance to win this whimsical lap quilt. 100% of the proceeds will go to spay and neuter program at “A Second Chance Animal Shelter.” The drawing will be held June 30th and the winner will be notified by phone.