Vehicle wreck blocks interstate, detour goes through Manning

A vehicle wreck at the 121 northbound mile-marker on Interstate 95 in Alcolu has blocked the northbound lanes of the Interstate, detouring traffic from the 122 exit through Manning and back on I-95 at the 119 ramp. Manninglive.com will have an update on the wreck if injuries are life-threatening or fatal. According to reports from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer truck has overturned.