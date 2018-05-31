South Carolina Bankers Association awards $1,000 scholarship to Lauren Lucas

Last Updated: May 31, 2018 at 12:18 pm

One of South Carolina Bankers Association’s Annual Scholarship winners is Lauren Lucas, daughter of Bank of Clarendon employee Desi and Roger Lucas. This program is designed to award college scholarships to the children of South Carolina bank employees who are in their sophomore year and have a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Lauren Lucas received a $1,000 scholarship. She is completing her sophomore year at the University of South Carolina and majoring in nursing. She continues to be on the President’s List at USC, maintaining a 4.0 GPA during her first two years. She was one of about 50 students from across the state to receive this honor. Tne Bank of Clarendon is very proud of her accomplishments and wishes her well in the future.