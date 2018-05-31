LMA’s Aly Elliott selected to attend national conference in D.C.

Aly Elliott, a rising sophomore from Laurence Manning Academy, will join other outstanding students from across the country in the National Youth Leadership Foundation- National Security Division, in Washington, DC.

Aly was nominated by Mr. Hans Swygert, a science teacher at Laurence Manning. Aly has attended LMA since K3 and is an honor student. She is ranked in the top 10% of her class. Aly plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, to pursue a degree in Aeronautical Engineering.