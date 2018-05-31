Dems to hold final Candidate Forum today
by Staff Reports | May 31, 2018 12:17 pm
The Clarendon County Democratic Party will hold its last Clarendon County Democratic Candidates Forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. today at the Clarendon County Courthouse, 3 W. Keitt St. in Manning. This forum is specific for countywide races and statewide candidates with opposition. These forums give candidates for local, districtwide, countywide and or statewide an opportunity to state their position on a variety of issues and educate the communities on themselves.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.