Dems to hold final Candidate Forum today

The Clarendon County Democratic Party will hold its last Clarendon County Democratic Candidates Forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. today at the Clarendon County Courthouse, 3 W. Keitt St. in Manning. This forum is specific for countywide races and statewide candidates with opposition. These forums give candidates for local, districtwide, countywide and or statewide an opportunity to state their position on a variety of issues and educate the communities on themselves.