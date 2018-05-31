Clarendon residents named to CCTC Part-Time President’s List
by Staff Reports | May 31, 2018 8:13 am
Thirty Clarendon residents were recognized by Central Carolina Technical College President Dr. Michael Mikota as recipients of the school’s Spring 2018 Part-Time Presidents List. The Part-Time President’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in 6-11 credit hours and achieved a 4.0 GPA for the term.
Those honored included Summer G. Barrett, Collyn C. Bates, Mary E. Beard, Domenique Blanding, Kimberly Bonner, Jeffrey Bowman, Devin D. Brown, Jordan D. Brown, Sherrie B. Bryant, Paul J. Christensen, Kiren L. Dingle, Thomas L. Epley, Anajah L. Gamble, James D. Gobeyn, John G. Hetcel, Elizabeth K. Hicks, Marion S. Johnson, Brice A. Laney, Robin M. Lang, Elizabeth D. McInnis, Morgan E. Morris, Connor Mouzon, Carmen C. Mullins, Jacob S. Owens, Melissa Pendergrass, Cheyenne M. Rose, Sarah R. Russell, Madison G. Sexton, Rachael L. South and Peggy S. Tobolic-Colburn.
