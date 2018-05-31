25 Clarendon residents named to CCTC Part-Time Dean’s List
by Staff Reports | May 31, 2018 5:04 pm
Twenty-five Clarendon County residents were named to the Central Carolina Technical College Spring 2018 Part-Time Dean’s List, which recognizes students who were enrolled in 6 to 11 credit hours and achieved at least a 3.5 GPA for the term.
Those recognized included Haley E. Andersen, Shera D. Bozier, Graham D. Cooley, Renee I. Elidieu, Ashley L. Estus, Bianca A. Flores, Christopher P. Gibbons, Hannah F. Gleason, Janet V. Goff, Shannon T.L. Hall, Skyler G. Hodge, Leigh A. Huggins, Kayla V. Jones, Joshua C. Jordan, Josefina Leon, Macy A. Lucas, Madison A. Morehouse, Jakob D. Nabholz, Sara K. Nalley, Aubrey E. Pack, Angela M. Pringle, Jacob A. Richburg, Sara L. Rogan, Julia J. Taylor and Hunter D. White.
