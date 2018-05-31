20 Clarendon residents recognized on CCTC Full-Time Dean’s LIst
by Staff Reports | May 31, 2018 2:44 pm
Last Updated: May 31, 2018 at 2:08 pm
Twenty Clarendon County residents were named to the Central Carolina Technical College Spring 2018 Full-Time Dean’s List. Central Carolina Technical College’s Dean’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours and achieved at least a 3.5 GPA for the term.
Those honored included Anna K. Bench, Brittani N. Bensoussan, Courtney A. Burgess, Angela M. Coker, Zachary L. Davis, Robert A. Duke, Jasmine N. Gaiter, Mason Ham, Jessica W. Helms, Bryant T. Lawson, Paizley A. Lesaine, April C. Lukomski, Collin R. McKenzie, Keenan D. Miller, Richard A. Nelson, Jason L. Prince, Marissa L. Puckett, Rammie M. Saldivar, Heidi M. Salinas and Sara N. Thompson.
