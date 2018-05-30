Morris College’s summer school begins June 4

Last Updated: May 28, 2018 at 4:46 am

Morris College’s 2018 Summer School will begin June 4 and end July 17. The six-week session is designed to give students an opportunity to earn up to nine credit hours in their program of study. Pell grants are available for eligible students. New students need to apply for admission to Morris College. Returning students must complete the Morris College Financial Aid Application and preregister for classes to receive an award letter.

First-semester freshmen who have qualified after taking the placement tests are welcome to attend summer school 2018 under the Fast Track Program. The Fast Track Program covers tuition, books and room and board for students who qualify for the program.

For more information regarding the 2018 summer sessions, please contact the Office of Admissions at (866) 853-1345 or (803) 934-3225 or visit www.morris.edu.