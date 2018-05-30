Manning-Santee falls to Sumter
by Staff Reports | May 30, 2018 1:20 pm
The Manning-Santee American Legion baseball team fell 9-4 on Tuesday to th Sumter legion team. Although Manning-Santee got off to a great start with an early 2-0 lead by the top of th second inning, Sumter rallied back to score four in the bottom of the third to take a 4-2 lead and never gave that lead up.
