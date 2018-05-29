Tonight’s Weather: Tuesday, May 29
by Staff Reports | May 29, 2018 7:44 pm
Last Updated: May 28, 2018 at 4:00 am
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
