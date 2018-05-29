Lamar Johnson

Pinewood – O. Lamar Johnson, 86, husband of Iris Hall Johnson, affectionately known as “Bubba” has gone to be with his heavenly father on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Palmetto Health Tuomey Hospital.

Born in Sumter, June 25, 1931, he was a son of the late Ollie Lester “Rooster” Johnson and May Bell Johnson Johnson.

Mr. Johnson was a longtime deacon for many years and served his church, Pinewood Baptist Church, where he also served as a trustee, taught The Forever Young Sunday School class and was awarded Deacon Emeritus and Young at Heart member forever. He was faithful to his church since he was two years old. He was also awarded Outstanding Senior Adult and served on many committees for the church he loved so well. He was a member of the Pinewood Lions Club where he served as president for many years and was the longtime chairman of the Pinewood Cemetery. He was a U.S. Army veteran that served during the Korean War. He was a third-generation farmer and co-owner of Johnson Farms. He loved the land he farmed and cared for the people who worked for him and loved his family with roots deeply ingrained in agriculture. He was a leader in the farming community.

Surviving are his wife of 44 years of Pinewood; one daughter, Chérie (William) Floyd of Lynchburg; two sons, William Rodney Johnson of Surfside Beach and Brian Edgar Johnson of Pinewood; two sisters, Margaret Ann Smith McIntosh of Pinewood and Rosa Lee Bradley of Sumter; six grandchildren, Abbey Johnson, Meg Johnson, Oldin “Lee” Johnson, Anna-Margaret Floyd, Ken and Anna Taylor; numerous nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Diane Johnson; a brother-in-law, Tom Baker.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret White Johnson; an infant daughter; a brother, Willie Edward “Billy” Johnson; a sister, Thelma Baker; a brother-in-law, Buddy Bradley and a nephew, Larry Morse.

Funeral services will be held at 4 P.M. Friday at Pinewood Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Gray and Rev. Bennie Barwick officiating.

Burial will follow in the Pinewood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3 P.M. to 4 P.M. Friday in the Pinewood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall and other times at the home on Rooster Circle in Pinewood.

Pallbearers will be W. E. “Mickey” Johnson, Jr., Paul Smith, Greg White, Henry Barnett, David Harris and Michael Avin.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Israel “Sonny” Conyers and Lee Gooden and members of The Forever Young Sunday School class.

Memorials may be made to Pinewood Baptist Church, P. O. Box 176, Pinewood, SC 29125.

