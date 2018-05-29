Gallery 4: Historical Society opens museum exhibit dedicated to veterans
by Julia A. Nelson | May 29, 2018 6:47 am
Last Updated: May 28, 2018 at 6:50 am
The Clarendon County Historical Society opened an exhibit dedicated to veterans of World War I and World War II on Sunday at the Clarendon County Museum and History Center.
