East GA State student transfers to Morris for athletic program

Last Updated: May 28, 2018 at 4:24 am

East Georgia State College student Alex Moss has decided to continue his academic and athletic career under head Coach Clarence Houck at Morris College. Averaging 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks per game, the 6-foot-6 student-athlete is a welcomed addition to the Men’s Hornets basketball team, Houck said.

“When I went, the coach made it seem like home and everyone welcomed me in with loving arms,” Moss said. “I just felt like it was the best option for me. I felt like the school was good for me to further my education and also being able to play at the next level after college.”

In addition to academic success, Moss is hoping his time at Morris will help him further his career even more and enhance his aspirations to play professionally overseas.

“With Coach Lunsford (EGSC) and the coach at Morris College I feel like I have the connections to go overseas if I continue to work hard and develop more,” he said. “For me to play at the next level I feel like I need to get quicker and develop better ball handling skills. I just want to show the overseas coaches that I can help them out.”

Moss is one of many student-athletes being added to the Morris College roster, including Hemingway High School standout Tyrike Lewis and Marion High School star Calvin Mullins Jr.

The schedule for the Morris College Hornets Basketball Team will be released in the fall.

– Anika Cobb