Donnell recognized by board for SC State Fair Honorable Mention

Last Updated: May 28, 2018 at 9:39 am

Clarendon School District 2 Board Chairman Arthur Moyd, left, and Superintendent John Tindal, right, recognized student Patience Donnell, center, during the board’s regular meeting held May 22 for receiving honorable mention at the South Carolina State Fair for her artwork.