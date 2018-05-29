District 2 board recognizes Green for honorable mention at SC State Fair

Last Updated: May 28, 2018 at 9:41 am

Clarendon School District 2 Board Chairman Arthur Moyd, left, and Superintendent John Tindal, right, recognized student Anaya Green, center, during the board’s regular meeting held May 22 for receiving honorable mention at the South Carolina State Fair for her artwork.