District 2 board recognizes Green for honorable mention at SC State Fair
by Submitted via Facebook | May 29, 2018 10:39 pm
Last Updated: May 28, 2018 at 9:41 am
Clarendon School District 2 Board Chairman Arthur Moyd, left, and Superintendent John Tindal, right, recognized student Anaya Green, center, during the board’s regular meeting held May 22 for receiving honorable mention at the South Carolina State Fair for her artwork.
