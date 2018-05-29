CCTC planning Back-to-School Bash already

Last Updated: May 28, 2018 at 4:50 am

Central Carolina Technical College will host its first Back to School Bash from 9 a.m. to noon July 21 on the college’s Main Campus in Sumter. The event aims to promote education to local students and families in a fun way. Students attending the event will receive free school supplies, learn about CCTC and tour the campus. The event will provide free entertainment, unique food vendors, community resource agencies and safety and kids zones. This year’s theme is “Snap Back to School.”

The first 10 students to Snapchat the event will receive a prize.

For more information or to become a vendor/sponsor, contact Angela Conyers at (803) 666-2422 or Diana Green at (803) 473-2531.

– Catherine M. Wood