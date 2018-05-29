Elizabeth Ann Jenkinson “Betty Ann” Keels, 88, widow of Joseph Alexander Keels, Sr., Isaac W. Brunson and Glenn Kauffman, died Monday, May 28, 2018, at her home.

Born May 20, 1930, in Pinewood, she was a daughter of the late Marion Delmar Jenkinson, Sr. and the late Mattie Broughton Jenkinson. She was a member of Pinewood Baptist Church and the Fidelis Sunday school class and the Bessie Ruth Circle.

She is survived by three daughters, Kay Keels Oswald (Bill) of Manning, Judy Keels Bennett (Bruce) of Summerton and Cindy Keels Thompson (Harold) of Alcolu; a son, Ricky Keels (Ruby) of Manning; two brothers, Johnny Jenkinson (Teenie) of Pinewood and Billy Jenkinson of Summerton; ten grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jacky Keels; a great granddaughter, McKinsi Thompson; a brother, Marion Delmar Jenkinson, Jr.; and a sister, Doris J. Lowery.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Pinewood Baptist Church with the Rev. Will Oswald officiating. Burial will follow in Paxville Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jake Keels, Chris Oswald, Travis Stoner, Hal Thompson, Hank Thompson and Chad Sweatman.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 11503 Pinewood Highway, Manning.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers, Yvonne Dowe, Ida McCain, Canzie Brown, Margaret Woodham and Amedisys Hospice.

Memorials may be made to Pinewood Baptist Church, P.O. Box 176, Pinewood, SC 29125 or to Clarendon Hall School Scholarship Fund (501-C3), P.O. Box 609, Summerton, SC 29148.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org