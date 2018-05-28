Williams recognized for music award
by Submitted via Facebook | May 28, 2018 7:30 pm
Last Updated: May 28, 2018 at 9:32 am
Clarendon School District 2 Board Chairman Arthur Moyd, left, and Superintendent John Tindal, right, recognized student Henry Williams, center, during the board’s regular meeting held May 22 for receiving a South Carolina Band Directors Association Junior Master Music Theory Superior Award with Medal of Honor and the SCBDA Excellent Rating on Mixed Quartet and DUet, as well as earning first chair in the SCBDA Region 5 Junior Band.
