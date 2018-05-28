Williams recognized for music award

Clarendon School District 2 Board Chairman Arthur Moyd, left, and Superintendent John Tindal, right, recognized student Henry Williams, center, during the board’s regular meeting held May 22 for receiving a South Carolina Band Directors Association Junior Master Music Theory Superior Award with Medal of Honor and the SCBDA Excellent Rating on Mixed Quartet and DUet, as well as earning first chair in the SCBDA Region 5 Junior Band.