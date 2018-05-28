Turbeville resident completes master’s at Clemson
by Submitted via Email | May 28, 2018 3:59 am
Caroline Elizabeth Weaver of Turbeville received a master of business administration degree during commencement exercises held earlier this month at Clemson University.
