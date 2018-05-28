Today’s Weather: Monday, May 28
by Staff Reports | May 28, 2018 6:20 am
Last Updated: May 28, 2018 at 3:42 am
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.