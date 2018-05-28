Summerton resident receives master’s from Clemson
by Staff Reports | May 28, 2018 12:08 pm
Last Updated: May 28, 2018 at 4:14 am
Kristina R. Poston of Summerton graduated earlier this month from Clemson with a master of science in historic preservation .
