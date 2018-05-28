Raceway to allow fans to drive June 16

Last Updated: May 28, 2018 at 7:15 am

Darlington Raceway will give race fans a unique opportunity June 16 to drive their personal vehicles on the high banks of the Lady in Black, and in turn, support our service members and veterans.

For a $30 cash donation per car, Darlington Raceway will allow fans to take three laps around the famed 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval. The Track Drive is scheduled for 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on June 16.

For their donation, guests will also receive two tickets to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race (scheduled at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 1) with $10 benefiting the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship Program.

“It’s been several years since we’ve had a track drive here at Darlington Raceway and felt this was a great opportunity for our fans to take a few laps around the track and support our service members and veterans through the Sport Clips’ Help A Hero Scholarship Program,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “We encourage all of our fans to come out that day and participate in a family-fun activity for charity.”

Since 2013, Sport Clips has been the primary supporter of the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program, which provides scholarships for service members and veterans for use at post-secondary schools and trade schools. From October 15 through November 11, Sport Clips locations around the country will collect donations in-store to support the scholarship program. To date, 943 scholarships totaling $4.1 million have been awarded

Scholarship recipients come from every part of the United States and represent every branch of service. Recipients are earning a variety of degrees including engineering, computer science, business, accounting, healthcare, and many more.



TRACK LAPS RULES AND RESTRICTIONS

• Motorcycles will not be permitted. Passenger vehicles only

• All drivers must present a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance at check-in

• The driver of the vehicle must be 21 years of age or older