Nursing students, apply for CCTC Path to Provide scholarships

Last Updated: May 28, 2018 at 4:18 am

Central Carolina Technical College officials are now urging nursing students to apply for the Path to Provide scholarships by visiting www.SCPathtoProvide.com. The deadline to apply is June 4.

Path to Provide is a partnership with the South Carolina Technical College System, CCTC and the South Carolina Hospital Association and its member hospitals. The scholarship program allows students pursuing an associate degree in nursing to attend classes full-time and work part-time at a sponsoring hospital.

The sponsoring hospital provides financial assistance toward the student’s tuition and cost of attendance each year while the student is enrolled full-time in an academic program.

– Catherine M. Wood