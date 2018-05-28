McElveen recognized by District 2 board
by Submitted by Reader | May 28, 2018 9:41 pm
larendon School District 2 Board Chairman Arthur Moyd, left, and Superintendent John Tindal, right, recognized student Reagan McElveen, center, during the board’s regular meeting held May 22 for being a Manning Junior High School Talent Identification Participant.
