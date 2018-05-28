Manning-Santee Legion falls to Beaufort
by Staff Reports | May 28, 2018 8:51 am
The Manning-Santee Legion baseball team fell 5-2 to Beaufort on Saturday at the Post 1 Invitational in South Florence. The team’s record is now 1-1.
