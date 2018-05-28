ManningLive

Manning-Santee Legion falls to Beaufort

by | May 28, 2018 8:51 am

The Manning-Santee Legion baseball team fell 5-2 to Beaufort on Saturday at the Post 1 Invitational in South Florence. The team’s record is now 1-1.

