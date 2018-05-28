Goldsmith recognized for winning music scholarship
by Submitted via Facebook | May 28, 2018 10:15 am
Last Updated: May 28, 2018 at 9:25 am
Clarendon School District 2 Board Chairman Arthur Moyd, left, and Superintendent John Tindal, right, recognized student Timothy Goldsmith during the board’s regular monthly meeting May 22 for receiving the South Carolina Consortium for Gifted Education Melba McKenzie and Leann Crosby Summer Scholarship. The award will allow Goldsmith to attend Charleston Southern University Summer Music Camp.
