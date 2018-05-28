ManningLive

Gallery 2: Historical Society opens museum exhibit dedicated to veterans

by | May 28, 2018 11:44 am

The Clarendon County Historical Society opened an exhibit dedicated to veterans of World War I and World War II on Sunday at the Clarendon County Museum and History Center.

