Justine Eugene Shorter

Justin Eugene Shorter, 38, husband of Caroline Richardson Shorter, died Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Manning.

Born Feb. 21, 1980, in Sumter, he was a son of Michael Eugene Shorter and Lydia Elkins Shorter. He was a member of the Clarendon County Junior Chamber of Commerce, a racing enthusiast and a member of the Presbyterian Church at Manning.

He is survived by his wife and parents of Manning; two children, Thomas and Will Shorter; a brother, Jason Shorter (Lauren) of Wadmalaw Island; two sisters, Kayla Berger (Seth) of Summerville and Kristin Crisanti (Steve) of Manning; paternal grandmother, Frances Shorter; maternal grandparents, Howard and Carol Elkins, all of Manning; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Eugene Shorter.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at the Presbyterian Church at Manning, with the Rev. Dr. George Wilkes officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home, and other times at the home, 1068 Plummer Circle in Manning.

Memorials may be made to the Thomas and Will Shorter 529 College Fund, c/o Caroline R. Shorter, 1068 Plummer Circle, Manning, SC 29102; or to the Clarendon County Junior Chamber of Commerce, 19 N. Brooks St., Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org