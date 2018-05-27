Harry Allard Courtney Jr.

SUMMERTON – Harry Allard Courtney Jr., 73, husband of Ila Marie Davis Courtney, died Saturday, May 26, 2018, at his home.

Born July 7, 1944, in Lake City, he was a son of the late Harry Allard Courtney Sr. and the late Ellen Virginia Osborne McElveen. He was a retired U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a Mason, a Shriner and a member of Restoration Ministries in Manning.

He is survived by his wife of Summerton; a daughter, Mylinda Woodward (Joel) of Cecilia, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Tyler and Courtney Woodward; a sister, Gertrude Avant of Florence; and an aunt, Noonie McKnight of Scranton.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 8, 2018, at Restoration Ministries with Pastor Tim Williams officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church, and other times at the home, 1253 Fowler Road in Summerton.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 8, 2018, at Florence National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Restoration Ministries, 3918 Alex Harvin Highway, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

